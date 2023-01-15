Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 16:42 IST
Telangana CM to inaugurate new Secretariat complex on Feb 17
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the State's new Secretariat here on February 17.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, will open the Telangana State Secretariat complex named after B R Ambedkar.

''It has been decided to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building' on February 17 on the day of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR will inaugurate the new Secretariat,'' State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said in a release on Sunday.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Secretariat building here at the existing location near Hussain Sagar lake in June 2019.

The complex coming up in about seven lakh square feet is in its final stage of completion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

