NGO distributes over 20,000 kg dog food in Delhi

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court permitted 80-year-old Devi to live under a tarpaulin shelter for the time being after local authorities allegedly bulldozed her makeshift shelter that also housed over 200 stray dogs.Sanjay Mahapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals NGO, said that the campaign is a medium of sending out a message to society that all lives matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:07 IST
A Noida-based NGO donated more than 20,000 kg of free dog food to at least 100 people in south Delhi's Saket area on Sunday. The campaign, inaugurated by octogenarian Pratima Devi, known as "Dog Amma", is an initiative by the NGO 'House of Stray Animals'.

Devi, who shelters more than 200 stray dogs behind Anupam Complex in South Delhi's Saket, received over 500 kg of free dog food. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court permitted 80-year-old Devi to live under a tarpaulin shelter for the time being after local authorities allegedly bulldozed her makeshift shelter that also housed over 200 stray dogs.

Sanjay Mahapatra, founder of House of Stray Animals NGO, said that the campaign is a medium of sending out a message to society that all lives matter. "We noticed that even underprivileged people have been coming forward and helping stray animals and this campaign will only boost their morale to do more," he said.

"Through this campaign, we want to send out a message to society that all lives matter. We want more and more people to come forward and utilise the benefits we provide for the strays," Mahapatra said. Around 20 people volunteered to distribute 20,000 kg of packaged food for stray dogs. The turnouts of all our campaigns have been very impressive and we intend to hold more phases of the same camping in the future, he said. Earlier, the NGO also conducted a drive in four phases, where they distributed dog coats and beds made of sacks in Noida. The drive also included anti-rabies vaccines, 6-in-1 vaccine shots and deworming medicines, all free of cost.

More than 2,000 coats for cats and dogs were distributed to over 200 people in December by the NGO.

