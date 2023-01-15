Left Menu

Entire country will be covered by doppler weather radar network by 2025: Union minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 17:51 IST
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Met department's severe weather prediction accuracy improved by around 40 per cent in the last eight to nine years.

Addressing the 148th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minister said disaster-related mortality has dropped to single digit with improvement in forecast.

He said the number of doppler radars in the county has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. India will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years, taking the number to 62, he added.

''The entire country will be covered by doppler radars by 2025,'' he said.

The IMD on Sunday commissioned four doppler weather radars (DWRs) in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which will bolster its weather monitoring capabilities in the western Himalayan region.

The four DWRs have been installed at Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir, Jot and Murari Devi in Himachal Pradesh and Surkanada Devi in Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

