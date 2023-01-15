Left Menu

Ranchi Meteorological Centre adjudged best in country: Official

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Anand said that the Ranchi centre was adjudged the best among 28 states and six regional centres in the country.We received the award for various parameters ranging from instruments to forecast.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has been adjudged the best among such facilities across the states, an official said on Sunday.

The performance of the Ranchi centre in disseminating weather-related information to its stakeholders in time with a higher accuracy rate has been appreciated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the official said.

The incharge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, received the award from Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, at a programme to commemorate the 148th foundation day of IMD in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to PTI over the phone, Anand said that the Ranchi centre was adjudged the best among 28 states and six regional centres in the country.

“We received the award for various parameters ranging from instruments to forecast. The number of stations to get daily rainfall data increased from 81 to 132 in one year. As many as 20 automatic weather stations are functioning. Besides, weather updates are being provided through traffic smart boards in Ranchi,” he said.

On June 25 last year, a weather warning was sent to mobile phones of 2.5 users, which was a ''big achievement'', the official said.

“We also have performed well with our inputs to the aviation and agriculture sectors,” Anand said. The Ranchi weather office is hoping to get Doppler radar during 2023-24 fiscal which would help provide a more accurate and timely forecast, he said.

