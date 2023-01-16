Left Menu

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece's former king

PTI | Athens | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:21 IST
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece's former king
King Constantine Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Greece

Thousands of people lined up since before dawn on Monday outside Athens' cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece's former and last king, Constantine, who died last week at the age of 82.

Greece's monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974, and Constantine spent decades in exile, living mainly in London, before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years.

The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen, without honours reserved for former heads of state, in Tatoi, the former royal estate north of Athens, next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.

Royals from across Europe, including the Spanish and Danish royal families who were closely related to Constantine, were in Athens to attend the service and burial, while hundreds of police were deployed in the Greek capital.

Constantine's wife, Anne-Marie, is the sister of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, while his sister Sophia is the wife of Spain's former King Juan Carlos, and mother of Spain's current monarch, King Felipe VI.

A limited lying in state was allowed in a chapel next to the capital's metropolitan cathedral, where the funeral service was to be held, with members of the public allowed to visit Constantine's coffin from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023