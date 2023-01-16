Left Menu

Russia says British tanks sent to Ukraine 'will burn'

"They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov said. Peskov said the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn".

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks. "They are using this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest," Peskov said. Peskov said the new supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

