Odisha: ITI students erect pair of 43-foot-long hockey sticks using scrap iron

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:41 IST
Odisha: ITI students erect pair of 43-foot-long hockey sticks using scrap iron
Students of a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Odisha's Berhampur have erected a pair of giant 43-foot-long hockey sticks using scrap iron.

The sculpture, with the theme 'waste to wealth' was recently inaugurated by Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu on the occasion of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup in the state.

The giant hockey sticks, painted in tricolours and fitted with lights for illumination, have been installed at the open-air scrap sculpture park on the ITI campus.

Around 400 students of various trades, including fitters, welders, electricians and painters, took around a fortnight to erect the sculpture using over four tonnes of scrap iron, ITI principal Rajat Panigrahy said.

The scraps were collected from the institute's workshop and some garages in the town.

Sahu said even after the end of the world cup, the sculpture will continue to inspire generations to play the national game.

