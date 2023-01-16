Death toll in Ukraine's Dnipro rises to 40 after Russian attack - city official
- Country:
- Ukraine
The death toll at an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that was hit during a Russian missile attack rose to 40 on Monday with 30 people still unaccounted for, a local city official said.
The official, Gennadiy Korban, said on the Telegram messaging app that 75 people were wounded in the strike on Saturday, including 14 children.
Ukraine says the building was struck by a Russian Kh-22 missile that it doesn't have the air defences to shoot down. The Kremlin says its wave of missile strikes on Saturday did not target any residential buildings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies
WRAPUP 2-Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies
Russia waging war so Putin can stay in power, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
World News Roundup: Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies; North Korea's Kim orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal amid tension and more
WRAPUP 1-Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies