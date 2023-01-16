Left Menu

HP CM Sukhu orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Amid concerns over the recent land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the disaster management authorities to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones in his state.

Presiding over a high-level disaster management meeting here, Sukhu also asked the department to identify areas that are prone to earthquakes particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

He directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

Sukhu stressed upon the adoption of measures to strengthen the response and awareness system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual levels. He examined the damage and loss to life and property caused due to various disasters during the last few years.

The chief minister also issued instructions to identify the major causes of road accidents in the state.

He issued directions for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology and conducting a study of areas more prone to earthquakes.

Sukhu also asked officials concerned to make proper therapeutic arrangements for snakebite cases.

