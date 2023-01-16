Left Menu

U'khand: Cong MLA alleges use of explosives beyond permitted limit in widening of border road

Alleging the use of explosives beyond permissible limit in widening of a border road in Uttarakhands Dharchula, Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Monday said he will not let it become another Joshimath. I will struggle to ensure that the company engaged in widening of the road conforms to the permitted limit for explosions, the local MLA added.

Alleging the use of explosives beyond permissible limit in widening of a border road in Uttarakhand's Dharchula, Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Monday said he will not let it ''become another Joshimath''. ''I have found that the company widening the 36 km border road from Baluakot to Tawaghat is using explosives beyond the permitted limit. If it continues, the highly sensitive Aildhar landslide zone will become active and cause havoc to Dharchula residents,'' he said. ''I will not let Dharchula become another Joshimath. I will struggle to ensure that the company engaged in widening of the road conforms to the permitted limit for explosions,'' the local MLA added. More than six houses were damaged and two fully destroyed due to massive landslides at Aildhar during monsoon last year.

''People of Khari Bazar and Kutiyal Khera, who were evacuated from the sensitive zone due to landslides, are still staying in relief camps,'' Dhami said. The legislator added that he has spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and asked him to order the company, Hillways Construction, to use minimum explosives in widening the road.

