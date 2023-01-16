Left Menu

NIIF commits Rs 400 cr to new fund by Lighthouse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:30 IST
NIIF commits Rs 400 cr to new fund by Lighthouse
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday announced Rs 400 crore commitment to Lighthouse India Fund IV alternate investment fund.

The commitment has been done from the fund of funds platform launched by NIIF, and will be a part of the Rs 3,500 crore fund Lighthouse aims to raise, according to an official statement.

The Lighthouse fund will be investing in healthcare, specialty manufacturing, digital transformation, and consumer products and services, it said.

NIIF becomes the first domestic institutional investor to participate in the fund, and the 2006-founded Lighthouse has already raised three private equity funds which have a strong investing and exit record, the statement said.

''Through its deep knowledge of the Indian investment landscape and its ability to forge strong partnerships with Indian entrepreneurs, Lighthouse has demonstrated a strong track record and will provide NIIF Fund of Funds and its investors' access to high growth sectors in India,'' Prakash Rao, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer -indirect investments of NIIF, said.

The fund of funds invests in fund managers with a strong track record and sets a high standard of institutionalisation, including ESG practices.

With the latest bet, the NIIF platform is 90 per cent invested with seven investments in total, the statement said, adding that these funds will deploy the money in areas of national importance like climate, affordable housing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, innovation, deep technology, and manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023