Left Menu

Singapore exploring collaboration opportunities with India on digital public infra: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:49 IST
Singapore exploring collaboration opportunities with India on digital public infra: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore is looking at collaborating with India in the area of digital public infrastructure on the lines of a national identity system like Aadhaar, an official of the island country's central bank said.

Another potential opportunity could be the integration of Singapore's 'Proxtera' (global digital hub of MSME ecosystems) with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), he said.

''India is a technology superpower in advanced digital public infrastructure (DPI), making it an ideal partner for us to collaborate. We look forward to associations with regard to our national identification infrastructure similar to Aadhaar in India,'' Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief Fintech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty told PTI.

''Connecting Proxtera with India's ONDC could be another possibility, enabling cross-border opportunities and greater financial empowerment for small businesses of both countries,'' Mohanty said.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said ONDC can transform the e-commerce sector in India and abroad like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Mohanty was part of the delegation at the recent Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting of the G20 held in Kolkata.

He also said an interoperability arrangement between UPI and a similar network of Singapore -- PayNow -- could become official soon.

This could become a ''global model'' for such bilateral or multilateral interoperability projects of payments and remittances, Mohanty said.

Singapore already has remittance interoperability of PayNow with Thailand.

''I would argue that the partnership model of Singapore and India in digital payment interoperability can become a global model for remittances and payments.

''We have gone through a rigorous multi-stakeholder governance process, driven by a strong sense of financial inclusion with actual use case focus, which is required for any project that involves DPI,'' Mohanty said, elaborating on the UPI-PayNow interoperability.

Batting for reduction of remittance costs, he said through UPI, PayNow and such payments networks, service providers can facilitate the exchange of consent-based financial information about the sender, which will open up innovative credit solutions for beneficiaries of remittances. The MAS official said it is also possible to extend other financial services like micro-pension and micro-insurance products through these payment networks.

G20 leaders are understood to have discussed a wide range of issues on digital financial inclusion, remittances and availability of finance for SMEs during the three-day meeting in Kolkata from January 9-11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia; Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fos...

 Global
2
FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth high

FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth hig...

 Japan
3
(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space Force | Watch live

(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space For...

 United States
4
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023