Delhi Assembly approves grant of Rs 1,028 crore for DJB, cleaning of Yamuna

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore for the Delhi Jal Board and to speed up work for cleaning the Yamuna with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accusing the LG of trying to stop the work of cleaning the river.

A Raj Niwas official said Sisodia's statements were nothing but ''habitual blatant lies aimed at protecting his government's abject incompetence and failure''.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia placed Supplementary Demand For Grants before the Delhi Assembly.

''The Lt Governor made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers. Despite the approval of the budget from the House, the funds to Delhi Jal Board were stopped.

''No matter how hard BJP and LG try, the Delhi government will not stop the work of Delhiites,'' he said.

The Raj Niwas official said the current LG took over seven months back and has since then taken concrete steps that have visibly started showing results in Najafgarh Drain and Yamuna.

''The deputy chief minister's statements were nothing but habitual blatant lies aimed at protecting his government's abject incompetence and failure, now that the NGT has exposed their contemptuous neglect of the Supreme court and Yamuna.

''The Deputy CM should have cited specific instances of LG stopping works of cleaning Yamuna. But, had did not, because nothing of this sort happened. He is lying through the teeth blatantly to cover his failure, which is their characteristic style. The Deputy CM should do better,'' the official added.

The Delhi Assembly also approved additional grants of Rs 100 crore for road works under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana.

The Public Works Department (PWD) got an additional grant of Rs 800 crore for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals.

Grants worth Rs 50 crore for the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana and Rs 75 crore for the SC-ST Welfare were also approved by the assembly.

Sisodia said the government has not only got the money released to the Delhi Jal Board but has also released an additional budget of Rs 1,028 crore for cleaning the Yamuna so that it can be expedited.

