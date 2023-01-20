UCSL, Department of Fisheries and fishermen sign agreement to build advanced fishing vessels

The Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the Department of Fisheries and five fishermen self-help group societies from Kerala have signed a tripartite agreement for the production of ten deep-sea tuna longliner-cum-gillnetter fishing vessels.

Kerala's Director of Fisheries Dr Adeela Abdulla, CEO of UCSL Harikumar A A and five fishermen belonging to various self-help groups in Kerala signed the agreement at an event held at CSL on Thursday.

CSL said the order value is around Rs 14 crore.

''The vessels are designed as per the standard design for deep sea fishing vessel for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The vessels will be equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems including GPS, Automatic Identification System, distress alert transmitter, fish finder and magnetic compass,'' CSL said in a release. It said the vessel is of 22.7 m length and 6.4 m of breadth and can achieve a maximum speed of eight knots while it has a capacity of 12 persons.

The vessel will be equipped with fishing gear such as longliner winch and gillnet hauler.

These vessels are built to provide safe and sturdy vessels in the water to enhance productivity, safety and livelihood of the fishermen community, CSL said.

