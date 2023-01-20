Silver futures rise to Rs 68,958 per kg

Silver prices on Friday rose by Rs 599 to Rs 68,958 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 599 or 0.88 per cent to Rs 68,958 per kg in 18,356 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 1.05 per cent higher at USD 24.12 per ounce in New York.

