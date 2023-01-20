Left Menu

Revenue department officials clamp down on illegal sand dredging in Kalyan town

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 22:48 IST
Maharashtra revenue department officials on Friday raided a creek in Kalyan town of Thane district as part of a drive against illegal dredging, said the local administration.

During the drive, the officials destroyed two barges and an equal number of suction pumps which were illegally dredging sand in the creek, said an official release issued by the district collectorate here.

The total cost of the material destroyed was Rs 50 lakh, the release said.

At Retibunder in the Ghodbunder area, the officials threw 130 brass of sand again in the creek and seized 97 brass of sand (1 brass is equivalent to 4,528 kg), it said.

