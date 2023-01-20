Left Menu

More bodies found in Tibet avalanche; death toll rises to 28

More bodies were found on Friday following an avalanche that buried vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, raising the death toll to 28, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.Images from the scene at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibets southwest with an outlying county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through deep snow.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Images from the scene at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet's southwest with an outlying county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through deep snow. Reports said around 1,000 rescuers had joined the effort. Tons of snow and ice collapsed onto the mouth of the tunnel on Tuesday evening, trapping drivers in their vehicles. Many of the people were headed home for China's Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Sunday. Nyingchi lies at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), about a five-hour drive from the regional capital, Lhasa, along a highway that opened in 2018.(AP) RUP

