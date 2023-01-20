CM Khattar chairs meeting, okays purchase of 68 acres of land worth around Rs 44 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday accorded approval for a purchase of total 68 acres of land for Tohana bus stand and a new jail in Fatehabad and other projects costing Rs 44 crore.

He was chairing the meeting of the High Power Land Purchase Committee (HPLPC) here in which Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala were among those present.

Besides these, landowners who have consented to give their lands for proposed government projects also attended the meeting through video conference, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Khattar directed the Deputy Commissioners of these districts to speed up the execution of the proposed projects after purchasing the land.

In the meeting, approval was given to purchase 45 acres of land for the new district jail in Fatehabad district and six acres of land for new bus stand in Tohana.

Approval was accorded for the purchase of 0.89 acres of land for four laning of 2 lane Railway Over Bridge (ROB) constructed on the Ballabhgarh Pali Dhauj Sohna Road on Mumbai-Delhi railway line.

Apart from this, approval was also given to purchase 0.42 acres of land for the expansion of Sewage Treatment Plant constructed in Karnal.

Among other projects, approval was accorded to the purchase of 2.60 acres of land for the construction of a road from Laliana to Chota Barola on Tangri river in Ambala district, five acres for the widening of the road from Datta to Lohari Ragho in Hisar district, 3.1 acres for construction of 2-lane ROB on Ladwa Saraswati road on Ambala-Saharanpur railway line.

Interacting with the landowners, Khattar said the development of government projects in their areas will greatly benefit them as well as the surrounding villages.

This will certainly give more impetus to development along with generating several business and employment opportunities, he said.

According to the statement, the e-Bhoomi portal launched by the chief minister earlier to buy land from landowners for government projects with their consent is proving to be a successful step.

''Now, land acquisition is not done for government projects, but the land is purchased with the consent of the land owners by offering a fixed rate,'' it said.

Among the senior officers, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Jail Department) T V S N Prasad were among those present in the meeting.

