Zelenskiy says Ukraine will still have to fight to get modern tanks
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-01-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:49 IST
Ukraine will still have to fight to ensure a supply of modern heavy armor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after allied nations failed to agree on whether to hand over German-made Leopard battle tanks.
"Every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative to taking a decision about tanks," he said in an evening video address.
