Zelenskiy says Ukraine will still have to fight to get modern tanks

Ukraine will still have to fight to ensure a supply of modern heavy armor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after allied nations failed to agree on whether to hand over German-made Leopard battle tanks.

"Every day we make it more obvious that there is no alternative to taking a decision about tanks," he said in an evening video address.

