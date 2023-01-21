Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German

Melbourne's circling seagulls took aim at Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Thursday, making a mess of the German's trademark blonde locks during his shock defeat by Michael Mmoh. The former world number two, who is making his way back from serious injury, was a set to the good when the pesky bird unleashed a dollop of poo on his head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023