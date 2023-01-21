Ratings agency Fitch affirms Ukraine's credit rating at 'CC'

Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday affirmed Ukraine's credit rating at 'CC', saying further foreign-currency commercial debt restructuring is likely, given the magnitude of economic turmoil from the war with Russia and large fiscal needs in the medium term.

Fitch typically does not assign outlooks for sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+' or below, the agency said.

