Left Menu

DMRC appointed as general consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 11:00 IST
DMRC appointed as general consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors
  • Country:
  • India

The DMRC has been appointed as a general consultant for two upcoming corridors of the Jaipur Metro to ensure quality and a time-bound completion of the project, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was also involved in the construction of the presently operational corridors of the Jaipur Metro.

''DMRC has been appointed the General Consultant for Jaipur Metro's upcoming corridors from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and Mansarovar to 200 ft Bypass, Ajmer Road (Phase 1D).

''DMRC will now provide consultancy for the project's quality aspects and timebound completion,'' the Delhi Metro said in a tweet.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Jaipur on Friday between Jaipur Metro's CMD P Ramesh and DMRC's Director, Business Development, Pramit Kumar Garg, it said in another tweet.

The DMRC has provided consultancy for several metro projects across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023