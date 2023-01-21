Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana continues to reel under cold conditions

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 11:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Cold conditions continued to affect Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Hisar the coldest place in the region.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, nearly three degrees below normal, according to Met office report.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was at 7 degrees Celsius while that in Karnal was 4.8 degrees. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced cold conditions at 4.5 degrees Celsius, 6.6 degrees, 5.6 degrees and 6.6 degrees, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the night temperature in Bathinda was one degree below normal at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana was at 6.4 degrees.

Night temperatures in Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees, 5.5 degrees and 5 degrees, respectively.

