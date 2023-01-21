Left Menu

Propcatalyst to facilitate fractional ownership of Rs 200-cr worth commercial assets to investors this year

Startup Propcatalyst, which facilitates fractional ownership of commercial assets, will introduce properties worth Rs 200 crore for investors looking at rent yielding real estate.The company plans to increase its assets under management AUM to Rs 250-300 crore this year from the current Rs 100 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 12:21 IST
The company plans to increase its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 250-300 crore this year from the current Rs 100 crore. It has facilitated investors in acquiring commercial assets in Mumbai and Raipur.

Propcatalyst identifies rent yielding commercial real estate assets like office buildings and warehouses, and then offers them to investors for having fractional ownership. The assets are being managed by the startup for which it charges some fees.

Ankush Ahuja, Co-founder, Propcatalyst said, ''Our prime focus for our investors is to help them earn handsome returns through right exit strategy for our assets.'' It helps investors earn better yields through rental income and capital appreciation of the property.

''We will be focusing on the commercial real-estate assets which offer better exit returns. We are building a huge pipeline of assets across cities,'' Ahuja said.

Propcatalyst will announce its new asset next month.

Aditya Parakh, Co-founder, Propcatalyst said, ''There is a dearth of investment opportunities for the investors in the high return commercial real-estate segment.'' Aniket Bharadia, another co-founder of the firm, said investors can have fractional ownership in grade A commercial assets with an investment as low as Rs 25 lakh.

Propcatalyst has five assets under management in Mumbai. The company plans to expand to five metro cities by the end of the next financial year.

