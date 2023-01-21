Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

NASA's Perseverance rover has deposited nine out of 10 sample tubes at the Three Forks region of Mars' Jezero Crater - an ancient impact crater located on the surface of Mars. This leaves the sample depot 90% finished.

The latest sample tube dropped by the rover came from an igneous rock back near its landing site. This rock core sample could not only tell scientists a lot about the earliest history of this lakebed area but also help put a specific age on the Martian surface for the first time.

For the unversed, Perseverance is constructing the first-ever sample repository on Mars, where a backup set of the samples gathered by the rover are being stored for a potential return to Earth in the future.

In the event that the Perseverance rover is unable to deliver onboard samples directly to the Sample Retrieval Lander, two Sample Recovery Helicopters, based on the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, will be sent to Mars in 2028 as an alternative plan to collect the samples.

By examining these scientifically-selected Martian samples of rock and dust, researchers can gain a better understanding of the planet's history and composition.