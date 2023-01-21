Delhi records maximum temperature of 23.3 deg C

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, they said.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week. The weather office has forecast mist for Sunday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 294 (poor). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)