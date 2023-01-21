Left Menu

Gurugram: Gangster Binder Gujjar’s property built illegally on encroached land demolished

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:19 IST
The city administration on Saturday demolished a building belonging to jailed gangster Binder Gujjar that was allegedly illegally built on encroached land, police said.

A dairy unit was being run illegally in the building, they said.

On Saturday morning, a team of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), along with a huge police force, arrived at the building premises in the Shivaji Nagar area and razed the structure to the ground with the help of bulldozers, police said.

However, Sagar, who claims to be a nephew of Gujjar, said the property did not belong to the gangster and termed the MCG's action as "inappropriate".

MCG's junior engineer Mohit Rana said a complaint was received regarding encroachment in Shivaji Nagar. Subsequently, a notice was sent to the accused but there was no reply. On Saturday, the illegal building was razed, he added.

According to the police, a total of 29 cases are registered against gangster Gujjar for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, among other crimes.

Gujjar is in jail in connection with the killing of Gurugram-based gangster Sandeep Gadoli in an "encounter" in a hotel in Mumbai by a crime unit of the Gurugram Police in 2016. The family of Gadoli had alleged that the encounter was staged, and it was a conspiracy of Gujjar.

