'Dolphin' spotted in canal in UP's Pratapgarh
PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:20 IST
A dolphin-like fish was spotted in a canal here in Handuar area of Lalganj tehsil on Saturday, drawing the attention of forest department.
The place where the ''dolphin'' was spotted is almost 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters.
District Forest Officer JP Srivastava, who was part of the team that reached the spot, said prima facie the fish seemed to be a dolphin. He said that a team of experts from Lucknow has been called, and expert opinion is being sought in the matter. The ''dolphin'' is secure, he added.
