IISF-22 in MP: India preparing for quantum jump in quantum tech, says Jitendra Singh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:29 IST
India is preparing for a quantum jump in quantum technology, which will define future science with practical solutions for the world's pressing problems, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said here at the India International Science Festival-2022 on Saturday.

He also said technology and innovations would be the torchbearers of the economy of the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047.

He was delivering the keynote address on the theme 'Marching towards Amrit Kaal with Science Technology and Innovation' at the IISF, which started here during the day.

''The IISF Bhopal is happening when India has assumed the G20 presidency, during which the nation will be showcasing not only the multi pronged developmental dimensions but also its universally recognised soft power,'' the Union Science and Technology Minister said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the strides India was taking, he said the United Nation had declared 2023 as 'The International Year of Millets', while the country would be chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet this year, thus demonstrating its rising stature internationally.

The path-breaking decisions of Modi, like unlocking of the space sector in June 2020, liberalisation of drone technologies, cabinet approval for geospatial guidelines and the recent green hydrogen mission worth Rs 20000 crore have opened new vistas for India's rapid development march during 'Amrit Kaal'.

''After the space sector was thrown open for private participation in June 2020, about 120 deep tech space start-ups have come up in India. These start-ups are not only sending rockets into space but are also involved in areas like building satellites, debris management etc. Science has now entered every household and is deeply intertwined with the future of India,'' he added.

Singh also underlined inclusive engagement and noted with pride that women scientists are taking a lead in major science and technology missions, including the 'Gaganyan' project.

Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said the four-day IISF will have 15 important events, including science village with the participation of 2,500 students, who will get exposure to new technologies and innovations.

''Apart from a mega start-ups expo, 1,500 young scientists will brainstorm on emerging technology in all areas including biotechnology. Innovations will define new India in the Amrit Kaal and both the Union and MP governments will provide full support,'' Saklecha said.

Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Union government said India had moved to 41st rank from 86 in the Innovation Index in a short span of time and the launch of the semiconductor mission will be give a ''booster dose'' to the country's economy.

He also said efforts must be taken to increase activities under the 'waste to wealth' programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

