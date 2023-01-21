Triple eclipse on Jupiter: A rare sight captured by Hubble telescope

Video Credit: NASA, ESA, E. Karkoschka (University of Arizona) and L. Barranger.

This image of a rare triple eclipse on the Jovian surface was taken on March 28, 2004, by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. It shows a rare alignment of three of Jupiter's largest moons - Io, Ganymede, and Callisto - across the planet's face.

In the above picture, Io's shadow can be seen above center and to the left, while Ganymede's shadow is on the left edge of the planet. Callisto's shadow is on the right side, though it is not visible in the image. Only Io and Ganymede are visible in the image, with Io appearing as a white circle in the center and Ganymede appearing as a blue circle at the upper right. Callisto is located to the right, outside of the image.

Who’s throwing shade? Three of Jupiter's largest moons—Io, Ganymede, and Callisto—as they cross the planet’s face. Hubble caught the rare triple eclipse in 2004. With labels: https://t.co/CujwlZ0Bk9Credit: NASA, ESA, E. Karkoschka (University of Arizona) and L. Barranger. pic.twitter.com/dprwQgVo3q — Hubble Space Telescope (@HubbleTelescope) January 19, 2023

The occurrence of a triple eclipse on Jupiter is relatively rare, as it depends on the specific alignment of the Jovian moons, as well as their relative positions to Jupiter. The next triple eclipse on Jupiter is expected to occur in 2032.