Left Menu

Odisha cabinet nod for 9 piped water supply projects worth over Rs 1,287 cr

The hike in grant-in-aid will be effective from January 1, 2022, he said, adding that the decision will benefit around 15,711 teachers and employees, and the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually.The cabinet also green-lighted a proposal to allot two acres of land in favour of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute for the construction of a facility for the accommodation of cancer patients.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2023 03:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 00:45 IST
Odisha cabinet nod for 9 piped water supply projects worth over Rs 1,287 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha cabinet on Saturday approved nine piped water supply projects worth over Rs 1,287 crore in three districts, including tribal-dominated Malkangiri, in a bid to provide safe drinking water to people, an official statement said.

During the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the state government gave its nod to two such projects worth Rs 254.66 crore in Jajpur and three with an outlay of Rs 393.93 crore in Nayagarh district, it said. Execution of four mega piped water supply projects at Rs 639.26 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Malkangiri was also given go-ahead, and over 3 lakh people in 453 villages in the tribal district will be benefitted, the statement issued from the chief secretary's office said. Moreover, around 4.45 lakh people in Jajpur and Nayagarh districts will be benefitted from the drinking water supply projects. Elaborating on the decisions taken by the cabinet, Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said an increase of grant for government-aided college employees is among the proposals cleared. The hike in grant-in-aid will be effective from January 1, 2022, he said, adding that the decision will benefit around 15,711 teachers and employees, and the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 290 crore annually.

The cabinet also green-lighted a proposal to allot two acres of land in favour of Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Care Centre and Research Institute for the construction of a facility for the accommodation of cancer patients. ''This will help cancer patients avail stay at affordable prices for a longer period of their treatment. The land will be free of premium in the close vicinity of the main hospital campus at Chandihata under Jatni tehsil in Khurda district,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023