Slight increase in minimum temperatures across Rajasthan

Most places in Rajasthan witnessed a slight increase in minimum temperatures, a Met office spokesperson said on Sunday. Sirohi was the coldest place in the state, recording a night temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Karauli at 5.2 degrees. The night temperature in Churu was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer at 6.7 degrees, Dholpur and Dabok at 7 degrees each, Alwar at 7.3 degrees, Chittorgarh at 7.5 degrees and Sangaria and Sriganganagar at 7.8 degrees each. The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in isolated places of Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions in the next two to three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)