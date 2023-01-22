Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Monday
Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
* Night session: From 7 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA
5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 12-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) Magda Linette (Poland) v 4-Caroline Garcia (France)
5-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 9-Holger Rune (Denmark) Night session
22-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v 4-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) MARGARET COURT ARENA
Donna Vekic (Croatia) v Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) 24-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) v Tommy Paul (United States)
JOHN CAIN ARENA Ben Shelton (U.S.) v J.J. Wolf (U.S.)
* 30-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Shuai Zhang (China) will be held on Kia Arena in the day session
