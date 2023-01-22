Chhattisgarh: Man killed by elephant in Surguja

A 32-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, a forest department official said on Sunday.

Prakash Karketta of Gadaghat village had gone missing three days ago after he set out for his in-laws house and his body was recovered this morning from Bansbadi area, Range Sanjay Lakda said.

''He was trampled to death by an elephant that has been spotted in the area for the past few days after getting separated from its herd,'' he added.

