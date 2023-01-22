Left Menu

Avalanche hits J-K's Bandipora, no casualties

Local residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out, they added.On January 14, another avalanche hit the districts Gurez sector. That same day, two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmirs Ganderbal.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:32 IST
Avalanche hits J-K's Bandipora, no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche hit a village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life, they said.

The avalanche hit Hussangam village in the northern district's Tulail sector in the afternoon, the officials said. Local residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out, they added.

On January 14, another avalanche hit the district's Gurez sector. That same day, two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. There were no reports of any casualties in any of these avalanches. However, two labourers of a construction company were killed when another avalanche hit Sarbal on January 12. The authorities have issued an avalanche warning in eight districts of the Union Territory for the next 24 hours.

An avalanche with medium-danger level is likely to occur above 2,500-2,600 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipora and Kupwara districts, the officials said.

A low-danger level avalanche is likely above 2,600 metres over Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche-prone areas, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023