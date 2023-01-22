EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) will host the second international conference beginning Monday on 'use of technology and elections integrity'.
The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.
Around 43 participants from 17 countries/election management bodies, and six participants from international organisations are expected to join, it said.
EC is leading the Cohort on elections integrity which was established as a follow up to the 'Summit for Democracy' held virtually in December, 2021. The first international conference of the Cohort was organised in November 2022 here on 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Murder convict who jumped parole arrested in Mumbai
FalconX launches "Global Immersion Program Cohort 2"
Pregnant woman, husband injured after boy pours paint thinner into bonfire; DCW alleges in-laws' role
China 'wolf warrior' diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role
Shane Burger to step down as Scotland head coach for Somerset coaching role