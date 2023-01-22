Left Menu

EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 17:06 IST
EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) will host the second international conference beginning Monday on 'use of technology and elections integrity'.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.

Around 43 participants from 17 countries/election management bodies, and six participants from international organisations are expected to join, it said.

EC is leading the Cohort on elections integrity which was established as a follow up to the 'Summit for Democracy' held virtually in December, 2021. The first international conference of the Cohort was organised in November 2022 here on 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023