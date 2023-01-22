60-year old man killed by elephant

A 60-year old man was trampled to death by an elephant while he was collecting firewood near Gudalur in Nilgiris district on Sunday, police said.

Hearing him scream for help, people nearby went to the spot, but he had died by then, the police said, adding that the animal was seen moving away. Forest officials arrived and began further investigations, the police said.

