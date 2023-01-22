Left Menu

G20 preparations: MCD to install artworks at markets, parks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 20:25 IST
G20 preparations: MCD to install artworks at markets, parks
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Civic authorities have built a park in the Lajpat Nagar market area and decorated it with sculptural art, while plans are afoot to install public art at other places also to enhance the look and feel of the city for the G20 meetings.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a statement said it has stepped up its preparations for the G20 events. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the park built by the MCD and its located in the middle of the market, near gate No.5 of the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, a senior official said.

To increase the beauty of the park, different types of shrubs and flowering plants have been planted, while elephant sculptures made of stone have been installed as part of public arts, he said.

The corporation has also developed a selfie-spot in the South Extension Part-2 Market by installing two beautiful peacock artworks.

Officials said the MCD has also planned to install public art works at some other places too.

These will be placed at Greater Kailash-2 M Block Market, South Extension Part-2 Market, Green belts located in Lajpat Nagar 2 Market, PVR Saket area, Karol Bagh Market, Chandni Chowk, Surajmal Vihar Market, an amphitheater located in Defense Colony 2 Market, Hauz Khas Market, Plaza Market Vasundhara Enclave, Malviya Nagar Market and Qudsia Park, among other places.

The MCD will complete work related to installation of public art before the G20 summit, officials said.

The corporation has asked its officials to complete all G20-related work in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023