After long search, rogue elephant PT-7 tranquilised in Kerala

A wild elephant, which has been wreaking havoc in a few villages in Kerala's Palakkad district for over two years, was captured on Sunday morning after a Forest department team tranquilised it.

The elephant, which was code-named as Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), was roaming inside the forest at Dhoni and neighbouring villages in the district was found by the Rapid Response Team after a search that went on for several hours.

A team led by chief veterinary surgeon, Dr Arun Zachariah, tranquilised the wild elephant around 7 AM.

Excited over the achievement of the forest department's team, State Forest minister, A K Saseendran, renamed PT-7 as 'Dhoni', the village where the elephant had hit hard.

''We started our operation at 4.30 AM and spotted the elephant at around 6 AM. We were able to tranquilize it at around 7 AM,'' Zachariah told the media.

He said the whole operation was the result of great team work.

''An individual will not be able to do this all alone. Our team worked like well-oiled machinery. We are trying to understand the nature of this animal. We are planning to train it to become a kumki elephant,'' Zachariah told the media.

A Kumki elephant is used to trap and train their wild counterparts.

Saseendran, who had earlier in the day hailed the officials involved in the operation, reached Dhoni village to congratulate the team.

He also visited the caged animal.

''From now onwards this elephant will be known as Dhoni,'' the Minister said.

Dhoni villagers expressed happiness in the capture of the animal that was wreaking havoc in the region for sometime now.

''At least from now, we can sleep peacefully. Earlier, in the evenings, we were afraid that this elephant would appear before us any time,'' a villager told the media, expressing great joy.

Meanwhile, state minister M B Rajesh felicitated Zachariah.

Once PT-7 was tranquilized, three kumki elephants were used to guide the wild jumbo into the truck and from there to the cage.

''The forest officials did a commendable job in capturing the wild elephant. The animal was wreaking havoc on the people of the Dhoni and neighbouring villages near forest in Palakkad,'' Saseendran told PTI.

''It might take at least six months to tame an elephant. We have to prepare a proper diet for the animal and train it,'' Saseendran said.

Last July, a 60-year old man, who went for a morning stroll with his fellow walkers, was trampled to death by PT-7 at Dhoni.

Forest officials captured the wild elephant which has been raiding their farmlands and residential areas over the past few months.

