Delhi records maximum temperature of 24 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:02 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 24 deg C
The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, they said.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the city next week.

The humidity oscillated between 97 to 51 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast shallow fog for Monday with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 9 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

