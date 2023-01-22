Maha: Two labourers killed, another hurt as stone wall of nullah falls on them in Akola district

Two labourers were killed and another was seriously injured on Sunday when a British-era stone wall on the bank of a nullah collapsed on them in Murtijapur town of Akola district in Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when construction work was going on to widen the nullah, an official said. ''Three labourers were working at the spot when the stone wall of the nullah collapsed on them. Local people rushed to the spot and started removing stones. The trio was taken to the local rural hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. Another labourer is undergoing treatment,'' the official said, adding the deceased duo was in their 20s.

