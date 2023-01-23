Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 02:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Canada unveils goal to support domestic rocket launches

Canada on Friday announced a multi-year plan to support the first privately built rocket launches in the country and develop new launch regulations, as global demand for space-based services soars. The goal, presented at the Canadian Space Agency's headquarters by transportation minister Omar Alghabra, is aimed at significantly expanding the country's space capabilities and commercial space sector, most prominently composed of firms such as Telesat and MDA and the country's presence on the International Space Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

