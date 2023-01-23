Man, 60, crushed to death by truck in Mangolpuri, 2 injured

A 60-year-old man was crushed to death and two others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned and fell of them in the Mangolpuri area here, police said.

The incident happened Sunday evening at B-Block, they said.

The truck, which was carrying bricks, fell over when it hit a caved-in portion on the road, crushing under it three people, a senior police officer said.

The man who died is yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that Maya (60) and Sukhbir Singh (65), both residents of Mangolpuri, suffered leg injuries.

Both are being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and their condition is stable, the official said.

