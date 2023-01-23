Left Menu

Mumbai-Goa to get access-controlled corridor like Pune expressway, Samruddhi route, says Maha CM

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:58 IST
Mumbai-Goa to get access-controlled corridor like Pune expressway, Samruddhi route, says Maha CM
The Mumbai-Goa Highway will be developed on the lines of the expressway between the metropolis and Pune as well as the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Corridor to Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here.

Addressing the concluding function of the 'Malvani Mahotsav' on Sunday night, Shinde said the expressway between Mumbai and Goa will be a greenfield one (fresh construction) and will be access controlled.

The coastal road to Sindhudurg in the state's Konkan region will also be widened, he added.

