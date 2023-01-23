Purple Quarter Facilitates the VP of Data Science for WayCool's Tech Arm CENSA

Purple Quarter, a Bespoke CTO Search Firm, facilitated the appointment of Mr Sunil Saini as Vice President of Data Science for CENSA; a tech arm of leading food and agritech company, WayCool. Sunil was heading data science at BharatPe before joining CENSA.

''We welcome Sunil Saini to CENSA. As the Vice President of Data Science, Sunil will be primarily responsible for building tech roadmaps for the organization that will further strengthen our tech stack. The team at Purple Quarter was quick in understanding the role and introduced us to this techie who fits our fast-paced and progressive culture,'' shared Avinash Kashinathan, CEO, CENSA CENSA - a WayCool enterprise, helps harness the force of science and technology to see the world differently. The firm has developed the most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy. From procurement and processing to distribution, retail and more, the organization untangles, optimises and energises the end-to-end supply chain spectrum and has transformed the food value chain from a supply-led to a demand-driven one.

Purple Quarter along with the WayCool team customized a strategic approach to find a tech leader that will help scale the organisation. Someone with a strong tech foundation and with a mindset to tackle the unique challenges in a fast-scaling startup. Sunil Saini meets the criteria; he has 15 years of industry experience. In the course of his career, he has had valuable stints with organisations such as BharatPe, Tripoto, Standard Chartered and many more.

Sunil Saini shared on his appointment, ''From Fintech to Agritech, joining CENSA is a refreshing change of role. It is really exciting to use this opportunity and serve a sector with such a broad impact. I am looking forward to new adventures, and possibilities as CENSA and WayCool transform the food economy.'' Purple Quarter's unparalleled tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of BigBasket, Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Shiprocket, ACKO, Healthians, Open, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Razorpay, Browserstack, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com

