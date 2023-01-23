Left Menu

Cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 deg C.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 11:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 deg C.

Ludhiana's minimum temperature was at 8.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 deg C, Pathankot's minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 deg C while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.6 deg C.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Jhajjar, which recorded a low of 5.3 deg C. Ambala registered a low of 7.6 deg C while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 7.7 deg C. Karnal recorded a low of 7 deg C.

Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.7 deg C and 9 deg C, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 deg C.

