Cold weather conditions prevail in many parts of Punjab and Haryana
Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius.
While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 deg C.
Ludhiana's minimum temperature was at 8.2 deg C, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.
Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 deg C, Pathankot's minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 deg C while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.6 deg C.
In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Jhajjar, which recorded a low of 5.3 deg C. Ambala registered a low of 7.6 deg C while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 7.7 deg C. Karnal recorded a low of 7 deg C.
Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.7 deg C and 9 deg C, respectively.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 deg C.
