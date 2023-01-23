Blaze at plastic granules factory in Delhi's Bawana, 15 fire tenders rushed
A fire broke out Monday morning at a plastic granules factory in north Delhi's Bawana area, officials said.
The fire department received information regarding the blaze around 9 am, they said. A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said.
