NASA's HiRISE camera snaps one of the biggest outflow channel systems on Mars

This picture by NASA's HiRISE, a camera onboard the agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), shows Kasei Valles - a vast outflow channel system on Mars, measuring a whopping 1580 km (982 miles) in length and up to 482 km (300 miles) in width at some points, making it one of the largest known outflow channels on the Red Planet. For context, it's much larger than the Grand Canyon in Arizona, which is only 446 km (277 miles) long and 29 km (18 miles) wide.

The Kasei Valles channel system flows eastward through the Lunae Planum region and eventually empties into the Chryse Planitia. It is believed to have formed by some combination of lava and water erosion, although it's unclear whether the water was present on the Martian surface in a liquid form or as ice.

Since its formation, Kasei Valles has undergone various changes such as impacts resulting in craters and being covered with dust, sand, and fine gravel. These changes are evident in the rippled textures found on the channel system.

Scientists study Kasei Valles as they suspect that the area was once home to a large lake, and potential signs of microbial life may exist there. The water in the lake would have provided a stable environment for microbial life, if it ever existed on Mars, to evolve. NASA's Perseverance Rover is currently exploring Jezero Crater near Kasei Valles, searching for signs of ancient microbial life in the area.

HiRISE, short for High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), takes high-resolution images of the Martian surface to help scientists study the geology, geomorphology, and surface properties of Mars. It has been instrumental in the discovery of evidence for liquid water on the Martian surface in the past.

The HiRISE camera is one of the most powerful cameras ever sent to another planet.