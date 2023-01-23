Left Menu

Business confidence recovers from lows: NCAER

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:21 IST
Business confidence recovers from lows: NCAER

Business confidence has recovered from the lows of the pre-pandemic (2019–20) and the following two pandemic years, though sentiments continued to soften sequentially in the three quarters of the current fiscal, economic think-tank NCAER said.

The NCAER-NSE Business Confidence Index (BCI) was higher at 126.6 in the third quarter of 2022–23 than the year-ago's level of 124.4.

''However, sentiments continued to soften sequentially in the first, second and third quarters of 2022–23,'' it said.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) further said sentiments relating to macro conditions remained relatively buoyant in the third quarter of 2022–23 as compared to the second.

The share of positive responses increased for the component 'overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months' and remained unchanged for the component 'present investment climate is positive'.

In contrast, sentiments pertaining to firms' own conditions softened between the two quarters for the components -- 'financial position of firm will improve in the next six months' and 'present capacity utilisation is close to or above the optimal level', the think-tank said.

NCAER carried out the 123rd Round of its Business Expectations Survey (BES) in December 2022, with support from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The think-tank has been carrying out the BES every quarter since 1991, covering 500 firms across four regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023