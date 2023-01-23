Fire breaks out in Raj Bhavan, no report of any injury

A small fire broke out in the ballroom on the second floor of Raj Bhavan here on Monday evening, a fire department official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 7.48 pm, he said.

One fire tender was pressed into service which took around 5 minutes to douse the fire caused mainly due to electrical short circuit, he said.

''It was because of an electrical short circuit. It was doused within minutes,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)